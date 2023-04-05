Have you seen Samuel Stedman?

Canterbury Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Samuel Stedman, 37, who has a Warrant to Arrest and is wanted by Police.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 230331/2300.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

