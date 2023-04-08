Man arrested following Palmerston North assault

A 46-year-old man was arrested in New Plymouth yesterday evening in relation to an assault and theft in Palmerston North on 6 April.

The man is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court today and is facing charges of injuring with intent to injure and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old man sustained moderate injuries and his vehicle was also stolen by the offender.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson says it is pleasing to get such a quick result after what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

“We would like to reassure the public that we take this kind of offending seriously and do all we can to hold offenders to account.”

Police are also appealing to the public for sightings of the stolen vehicle, which has yet to be recovered.

The vehicle is a white Toyota Altezza with the registration GDB780.

If you have seen this vehicle or have information which may help Police locate it, please contact Police on 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 230406/4564.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

