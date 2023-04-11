Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Thumb-sized Mammals Who Call Auckland Home, Now Known To Be Regionally Threatened

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

In new findings, two species of nocturnal bats, the size of a thumb and the weight of an AA battery, are now known to be regionally threatened.

Auckland Council, in conjunction with a panel of bat experts, has undertaken the first regional conservation status assessment of the species using the Department of Conservation’s New Zealand Threat Classification System.

Two bat species have been identified as present in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland: the pekapeka-tou-poto, northern lesser short-tailed bat (Mystacina tuberculata aupourica) and the pekapeka-tou-roa, long-tailed bat (Chalinolobus tuberculatus).

The short-tailed bat is only known to live on Te Hauturu-ō-Toi/Little Barrier Island within the Auckland region making the island a national stronghold for this species. Although the island is free of introduced mammalian predators, the main threat to short-tailed bats, this species has been assessed as regionally vulnerable.

The long-tailed bat has been recorded more widely across the region but has still been assessed as regionally critical. It too is threatened by introduced predators, habitat loss, other human impacts, and climate change.

Chair of the Planning, Environment and Parks Committee, Councillor Richard Hills, says, “understanding how these bat species are doing in the region helps us prioritise our conservation efforts and better plan how to protect them.

“This painstaking work done by our passionate staff team and panel of experts is just another slice of the important conservation work happening across Tāmaki Makaurau which also plays a nationally significant role for many vulnerable species.”

Auckland Council’s Regional Biodiversity Advisor, Jacinda Woolly says, “It is amazing long-tailed bats have been able to persist at sites on mainland Auckland, but further information is needed to effectively protect them.

“We need to understand more about their roosting areas, flyaway and feeding areas and how they’re using the whole landscape so further protection measures can be employed. If their key threats are left unmanaged at roost sites, their population will continue to decline, and the potential rate of that decline is of concern.”

Increasing interest from mana whenua and community groups about the pekapeka has seen our only native land mammals become a focus for their ecological monitoring efforts.

Auckland Council and local board funding has supported community long-tailed bat surveys in Franklin, Waitākere and Rodney, adding to our knowledge and awareness of pekapeka in the region.

The Conservation Status Report programme of work delivers on council’s obligations for regional biodiversity management under Te Tahua Pūtea Tau 2021-2031 Long-term Plan.

Read the full report on Knowledge Auckland

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 