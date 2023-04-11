Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

KidsCan Appoints The Monkeys Aotearoa As Agency Of Record

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: KidsCan

KidsCan has appointed The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, as its creative and strategic agency of record.

KidsCan and The Monkeys have launched back-to-back campaigns to begin 2023.

KidsCan’s annual Back to School appeal was set against the soaring cost of living fuelling an education crisis for New Zealand children living in poverty. KidsCan CEO and founder, Julie Chapman, says: “We help feed 50,000 school children every day, and sadly demand is only growing, with thousands more on our waitlist for support.”

The ‘It’s hard to learn when you’re hungry’ campaign used visual and audio techniques to highlight how hunger can disrupt a child’s learning, based on verbatim comments from children in hardship about their own feelings of hunger.

In response to Cyclone Gabrielle, an urgent crisis appeal was also launched to help KidsCan schools and early childhood centres in Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, who desperately need clothing and food supplies as their tamariki begin returning to school.

The national awareness campaign, $15 for Floods includes broadcast television, out of home advertising, print, social, radio and digital executions using donated media from suppliers. The campaign has raised over $1.4m to date.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chapman says: “We know The Monkeys team cares deeply about our cause and they’re already playing a huge role in helping us raise the funds we need, to help thousands of tamariki living in poverty. The Monkeys bring world-class strategy together with incredible creative firepower (we love Damon, James and Christie!), to deliver results for us every time. We’re incredibly thankful to have the support of The Monkeys and Accenture NZ.”

The Monkeys CEO and Accenture Song NZ Lead, Justin Mowday, says: “KidsCan believes education is a child’s pathway out of poverty, providing the basics of food, shoes, jackets and health products to over 50,000 Kiwi kids every day, so they can get to school and learn.

“It’s a travesty that we need a charity like KidsCan in Aotearoa, but unfortunately we do. Julie and the team put their hands up to help every time, be it a natural disaster that requires an urgent response or the ongoing needs of tamariki every day. I’m proud to see The Monkeys and Accenture get behind KidsCan to play a small part in making Aotearoa better for all Kiwi kids.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KidsCan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 