Nationwide ‘Tidal Wave’ Of Heritage Designations Predicted If Council Intensification Plan Approved

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Hutt Voluntary Heritage Group

The Hutt Voluntary Heritage Group (VHG) warns that a ‘tidal wave’ of heritage can be expected if an independent panel finds that the Hutt City Council’s ten proposed ‘heritage areas’ comply with the Government’s intensification law.

This April an independent panel will decide if the Hutt City Council can use ten new ‘heritage area’ designations as a loophole to restrict more than 300 everyday houses from the Government’s intensification.

From tomorrow, April 12, the panel will begin hearing concerns from residents within the proposed heritage areas. The Council will have to make its case as well.

Voluntary Heritage Group Convenor Phil Barry says that if approved, the decision would set a precedent for councils throughout New Zealand to circumvent the law jointly passed by Labour and National.

“Other councils, including Auckland and Christchurch, will be watching this decision closely.”

“A tick of approval on the Hutt City Council’s plan will have significant impacts not just in our city, but nationally, with Councils given a new tool to prevent 3x3 housing in suburbs of their choosing.”

“Just last year Auckland City Council voted to preserve many of the city’s historic residential areas, while reclassifying others for increased density. If the Hutt panel approves the proposed heritage areas, Auckland City Council would have grounds to decide Ponsonby and Grey Lynn fit the bill too.”

“Strong public pressure led the Christchurch City Council to propose an alternative plan, restricting intensification only to areas near the central city. It’s yet to be seen if the Government will allow this approach.

“However, if the Hutt City Council’s plans are signed off, Christchurch could use this new low-intensity heritage designation to make sure the outer suburbs are exempt from the law.”

In 2021 the Hutt City Council notified homeowners that areas in Petone were being considered for heritage zoning under the new district plan. The Council then discovered it could use the zones to curb the effects of the Government’s intensification law and remodeled the proposed heritage areas to fit under Plan Change 56; the introduction of the intensification law.

The Voluntary Heritage Group represents the majority of the affected homeowners in the Hutt. Barry says residents have decried the Council plan since its inception last year.

“Architects say the houses aren’t heritage, residents know their houses aren’t heritage, and I’d suggest the council knows the houses aren’t heritage too.

“These are everyday Kiwi houses – some are run down; some are built up. The Council knows this, which is why it has said the houses don’t need to meet the threshold for heritage themselves because they mysteriously contribute to the accumulated heritage value of the area.”

Barry says that the caveats within the heritage area rules show it’s an obvious attempt to avoid intensification.

“The heritage area rules allow demolition of the house, which is unheard of for a heritage site. The catch is that any rebuilt structure must meet the same square footage as the original.

“This leaves no doubt that the council values halting intensification more than preserving the area’s supposed cultural significance.”

Homeowners residing within the proposed zones are anxiously awaiting the outcome.

“During the hearings the panel will hear worries from residents about the additional cost of insurance, maintenance and resource consents that will come with being in a heritage area,” says Barry.

“Homeowners around the country should start looking into the costs and consequences of heritage designation, because if it meets the threshold for these Hutt Valley houses, it’ll work elsewhere too."

