Consultation Opens On Draft 2023/24 Annual Plan

The Council has released its draft 2023/24 Annual Plan and now is the time for the community to have their say.

Mayor Tania Tapsell says “This is the action plan for us to achieve positive progress for Rotorua over the next year.

“Council are being proactive and refocusing spending to ensure we can deliver well on the projects and services that are absolutely necessary.”

Council will invest $141 million into key projects like beginning work on the Museum restoration, completing the Aquatic Centre upgrade and major stormwater enhancements to future-proof the district from flooding events. Of this, $43 million is proposed to replace existing major infrastructure assets that are coming to the end of their life and need to be replaced.

“Together, Councillors and I have listened to what’s important for our community and taken on board the strong desire from our locals for change.

“We’ve inherited a challenging financial position and if we didn’t change the direction of the previous Council we would have needed a rates increase of 11.95%.

“To stop the spend Council has made tough decisions to propose pausing and potentially turning off some services while we consider a more sustainable way of what Council can and should be delivering.”

The Mayor says prudent financial management is a priority for the Council who are aware of the cost of living and housing challenges the community is facing.

“To be cost effective to our community we’ve also investigated ways to increase revenue to help pay for services based on a user pays system to ease the burden on the wider ratepayers.”

Mayor Tapsell says community feedback is important before Council make a final decision.

“This is our opportunity to reset and realign Council and the organisation to focus on the future we want to achieve together with the community.”

Consultation opened today and runs until 12 May 2023 with a number of ways for people to provide feedback including online, via email and post, Facebook and verbally at information events and at hearings.

Find out more about what’s in the Draft 2023/24 Annual Plan, how you can have your say and consultation events you can attend at: Te Kaunihera o ngā Roto o Rotorua Mahere ā Tau 2023/24 | Rotorua Lakes Council Annual Plan Consultation 2023/24 | Let's talk | Kōrero mai

