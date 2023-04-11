Nelson Regional Development Agency Launches New Visitor Map To Attract Visitors To The Region

After a busy summer, Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) in collaboration with local businesses, has launched a new map to attract visitors to the region, to explore more and to stay longer.

Formatted to guide visitors through the region by 60 points of interest, the map is designed to give a sense of what Nelson Tasman has to offer. By connecting the dots, the visitors can create their own itinerary to suit their interests and length of stay.

Three themed journeys, Makers, Creators & Curators, Light Footprint, and Wellness & Trails, highlight places, businesses and operators offering experiences in specific categories.

On the journey of Makers, Creators and Curators, you'll find our award-winning wineries, craft breweries, talented artisan makers and creators, studios and galleries.

The Light Footprint journey is for those who care as much as we do for our region. This journey guides visitors to activities with low impact on our environment or with zero carbon certifications.

Visitors looking for a nature-filled experience can follow the Trails and Wellness journey, where many of the region's Great Walks, Great Rides, mountain biking and secluded lodges can be found.

The visitor guide is formatted on a printed fold-out map on 100% recycled paper and is accompanied by a digital map with QR codes, which will help the visitor navigate to the exact location and find more information about the highlighted operators.

The first print run of 50K copies was distributed nationwide in early December 2022. Due to popularity, a second print run of 20K was distributed in March. EKOS offsets all print matter as part NRDA's certification.

"Through the themed journeys approach, we are encouraging visitors and locals to explore our region and stay longer all year round. These itineraries are providing a sample of the depth of experiences on offer in Nelson Tasman, showcasing why visitors should stay longer and taking time in the region. Partnership support from our visitor sector has been key to making this happen and we are looking forward to building on this approach over the coming seasons, with new themed journeys and itineraries", says Fiona Wilson, CE of the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

"Our guests have told us they love the new visitor map. They enjoy the different aspects the map offers and find that the areas it covers suits their free-wheeling style and varied interests, says Royce Lock," Manager at YHA Nelson – "It’s probably the most well considered resource we’ve had for the region in years”.

More information

The campaign is running from early April to May. The printed map is available at visitor information centres, accommodations, airports and tourist hubs. The digital map and operator information are available on www.nelsontasman.nz/visit-nelson-tasman/themed-journeys/

Follow and share #NelsonTasmanJourneys on social media.

