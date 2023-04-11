Road Closed Following Crash - SH 45, South Taranaki

State Highway 45 in South Taranaki is closed near the intersection with

Batten Road, following a crash this evening.

The crash was reported to Police at 6.55pm.

A car collided with a power pole, bringing down the pole and power lines

across the road and onto an oncoming truck.

One person in the car has sustained moderate injuries.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are asked to take

alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.

© Scoop Media

