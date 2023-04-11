Road Closed Following Crash - SH 45, South Taranaki
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 7:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 45 in South Taranaki is closed near the
intersection with
Batten Road, following a crash this
evening.
The crash was reported to Police at 6.55pm.
A
car collided with a power pole, bringing down the pole and
power lines
across the road and onto an oncoming
truck.
One person in the car has sustained moderate
injuries.
The road is closed in both directions and
motorists are asked to take
alternative routes where
possible, or delay
travel.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>