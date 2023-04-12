Police Commissioner Welcomes The Appointment Of New Statutory Deputies
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has welcomed the
appointment of Tania Kura
and Jevon McSkimming as new statutory Deputy Commissioners, confirmed this
evening.
Both already hold deputy commissioner rank as internal appointments.
The statutory deputy
role is an important one within Police’s
constitutional framework. It includes a safeguard for the independence of
the office holders. If the Commissioner is incapacitated, one of the
statutory deputies will assume office, until an acting commissioner is
formally appointed.
“I want to congratulate both Jevon and
Tania on their respective
appointments to this important role. They both have wide ranging and
complementary policing experience and expertise, and have been instrumental
leaders on the Police Executive for the past three years,” says
Commissioner Coster.
“Both
Deputies lead by example and bring a positive culture to
Police that
enables our people to perform, and I look forward to their continued service
to help prevent crime and harm in our communities.
Deputy Commissioner Wally
Haumaha’s statutory term ends on 2 June 2023.
To
provide continuity to the Iwi and Community portfolio and ensure his
successor receives a thorough handover and induction, Deputy Commissioner
Haumaha will remain in a non-statutory Deputy Commissioner capacity until the
end of the year.
The Governor-General appoints the
statutory deputy on the recommendation of
the Prime Minister. The Public Services Commissioner manages the appointment
process.