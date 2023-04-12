Police Commissioner Welcomes The Appointment Of New Statutory Deputies

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has welcomed the appointment of Tania Kura

and Jevon McSkimming as new statutory Deputy Commissioners, confirmed this

evening.

Both already hold deputy commissioner rank as internal appointments.

The statutory deputy role is an important one within Police’s

constitutional framework. It includes a safeguard for the independence of

the office holders. If the Commissioner is incapacitated, one of the

statutory deputies will assume office, until an acting commissioner is

formally appointed.

“I want to congratulate both Jevon and Tania on their respective

appointments to this important role. They both have wide ranging and

complementary policing experience and expertise, and have been instrumental

leaders on the Police Executive for the past three years,” says

Commissioner Coster.

“Both Deputies lead by example and bring a positive culture to Police that

enables our people to perform, and I look forward to their continued service

to help prevent crime and harm in our communities.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha’s statutory term ends on 2 June 2023. To

provide continuity to the Iwi and Community portfolio and ensure his

successor receives a thorough handover and induction, Deputy Commissioner

Haumaha will remain in a non-statutory Deputy Commissioner capacity until the

end of the year.

The Governor-General appoints the statutory deputy on the recommendation of

the Prime Minister. The Public Services Commissioner manages the appointment

process.

