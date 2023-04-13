TAIC Investigating Collision, Ferry And Recreational Boat, Bay Of Islands

Naveen Kozhuppakalam, the Chief Investigator of Accidents, says the Commission is opening an inquiry into the accident reportedly involving the collision of a recreational boat with a passenger ferry about midway between Russell and Paihia.

“We can’t yet confirm what or why it happened, but we have heard that the master of the ferry was seriously injured and hospitalised as a result of the accident,” said Mr Kozhuppakalam.

“TAIC is appealing for any witnesses,” said Mr Kozhuppakalam. “Getting the facts straight is vital, so we’re keen to hear as soon as possible from people who were on either vessel, anyone who saw the accident or the boats at any time in their journeys prior to the accident.

“We’re also keen to receive any CCTV footage from businesses or homes that may have video recordings from cameras trained on that part of the Bay at that time.

TAIC’s email address is info@taic.org.nz.

The Commission has appointed a dedicated investigation team of two, who will be travelling to the Bay of Islands as soon as practicable.

The team’s evidence collection work is broad at first to support the many routes that an investigation could follow. The initial focus is on gathering evidence that could disappear or change – not just flotsam from the impact, but also memories while they’re fresh in people’s minds.

Over the next several days, TAIC’s investigators will be seeking and recovering any wreckage where possible, securing electronic records – including photos, videos, and location data on people’s cellphones – and interviewing witnesses.

As well as interviewing people, we are interested in the two vessels, their individual and type histories, performance, maintenance, equipment and design.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

