Bus Tour To Visit Water And Wastewater Treatment Plant And Levin Landfill

Friday, 14 April 2023, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Do you know what the Levin Landfill site currently looks like? Or how your drinking water is treated and what happens to the wastewater once you flush the toilet?

“As part of our consultation on the Long Term Plan 2021-2041 Amendment (LTPA) and Annual Plan 2023/24, Council is trying something new this year and is offering a bus tour to allow our community to learn more about our key water infrastructure, how drinking water is treated and to see what is happening at the Levin Landfill site,” says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Two bus tours, with 20 people each, will be run on Saturday 22 April 2023. The first bus will run from 10am to 1pm and the second from 1.30 to 4.30pm. Please arrive 15 minutes before departure. The tours will start and finish at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō where you can join your Elected Members for a BBQ, ask any questions you may have, view some drone footage of these sites (including parts you can’t see on tour).

“The bus tour will help the community with their Long Term Plan Amendment and Annual Plan submission and add to their understanding of these sites,” Mayor Bernie explains. “If you cannot go on the tour, you are welcome to join us from 12 noon to 2pm for the BBQ, see the drone footage and ask any questions.”

Due to the nature of the sites that will be visited and the entry requirements, appropriate clothing and footwear must be worn or you might risk not being allowed to go on the tour.

Appropriate clothing is long sleeve tops and full-length pants. You must wear flat, fully closed shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty. Due to the safety risk, no high heels or sandals are allowed. Hi-vis vests and hard hats must be worn and will be supplied by Council on the day.

Participants must be able to walk on uneven surfaces and short but steep paths. This tour is unsuitable for prams, wheelchairs, mobility scooters or walking frames. Children aged 8 or older are welcome on the tour if they are accompanied by an adult who has also registered. Dogs and other animals will not be allowed on this tour.

“Get in quickly. Due to Health and Safety restrictions, registrations are capped at 20 people for each tour, so don’t miss this opportunity,” Mayor Bernie ends.

To register for the bus tour visit horowhenua.govt.nz/LTPABusTour

Please complete the registration form for each member of your group who wishes to attend. If you miss out and would like to be put on a waiting list email ltp@horowhenua.govt.nz. If you register and can no longer make it, please email the same address.

