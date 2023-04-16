3 People Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incident In Waikato

Area Commander, Inspector Will Loughrin

Three people have been arrested after a fleeing driver incident across the Waikato area this morning.

Police received a report of a burglary at a residential address on Gladstone Road, Parnell about 7.35am.

Two vehicles were stolen from the address, including a late model Porsche.

The offenders fled the scene in the vehicles and travelled towards the Waikato area.

About 8.30am, Police sighted one of the vehicles near Morrinsville.

Police did not initiate a pursuit, instead a tactical approach was used.

Cordons were put in place around the area and the Eagle helicopter was deployed to observe the vehicle’s movements.

The incident occurred across the northern Hamilton and Taupiri area.

Police managed the traffic to mitigate risk to motorists and deployed road spikes which resulted in the vehicle coming to a stop near the Taupiri Expressway on-ramp.

The offenders then fled the scene on foot however, they were taken into custody a short time later.

The three men, aged 31, 36 and 30, have been charged with a number of dishonesty and driving related offences.

They are due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the second vehicle.

