Arrest Made Following Aggravated Robbery, Tauranga
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Bay of Plenty Police have arrested a man in relation to an
aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Cameron Road,
Tauranga on Saturday 8 April.
About 3.35pm, Police were
called after a man presented a weapon and assaulted a store
worker.
The offender proceeded to steal items from the
store before fleeing the scene.
The store worker received
minor injuries.
After an investigation, a 34-year-old man
was arrested yesterday and charged in relation to the
incident.
He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court
tomorrow (17 April).
Police hope this arrest provides
reassurance to the community that we work hard to hold
offenders to
account.
