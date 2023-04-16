Arrest Made Following Aggravated Robbery, Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Police have arrested a man in relation to an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Cameron Road, Tauranga on Saturday 8 April.

About 3.35pm, Police were called after a man presented a weapon and assaulted a store worker.

The offender proceeded to steal items from the store before fleeing the scene.

The store worker received minor injuries.

After an investigation, a 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow (17 April).

Police hope this arrest provides reassurance to the community that we work hard to hold offenders to account.

© Scoop Media

