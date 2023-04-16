Update - Serious Incident, Takanini

A 23-year-old man has been arrested this afternoon after an incident at a

premises in Takanini that left two people seriously injured.

Police were called about 3.10pm. It is alleged the man stabbed two staff

members before fleeing.

He was found at a nearby location a short time later and taken into custody.

The two injured parties were transferred to hospital, where they are

receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB

says he wants to acknowledge how alarming and concerning an incident like

this is to the public.

"These two people were simply doing their jobs and could not have anticipated

coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this.

"We will be supporting them and their families as we move through our

investigation and the court process.

"We hope it is reassuring that we have made a quick arrest and will put this

person before the courts to be held accountable."

Details of charges will be released once they are confirmed.

