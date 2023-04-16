Update - Serious Incident, Takanini
A 23-year-old man has been arrested this afternoon after
an incident at a
premises in Takanini that left two people seriously injured.
Police were called about
3.10pm. It is alleged the man stabbed two staff
members before fleeing.
He was found at a nearby location a short time later and taken into custody.
The two
injured parties were transferred to hospital, where they
are
receiving treatment for serious injuries.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia
Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB
says he wants to acknowledge how alarming and concerning an incident like
this is to the public.
"These two people were
simply doing their jobs and could not have
anticipated
coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this.
"We will be supporting them and
their families as we move through our
investigation and the court process.
"We hope it is reassuring that we
have made a quick arrest and will put this
person before the courts to be held accountable."
Details of charges will be released once they are confirmed.