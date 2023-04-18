Local Cycle Skills Programme Reaches Thousands

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

A Rotorua Lakes Council-led cycle skills programme has delivered basic skills and safety training to almost eight thousand students over five years and will continue to encourage children in that direction.

The Bike Ready initiative was developed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and local government, in collaboration with a range of cross-government agencies as part of the national road safety and sustainable transport programme.

Funded by Rotorua Lakes Council with subsidy from Waka Kotahi, Council has a team of experienced Bike Ready-accredited instructors training Year 5 and 6 students during school term time.

Council Bike Ready Coordinator, Aaron Sears says biking or walking to school is healthier and friendlier to our environment.

“Children and parents have told us that one of the barriers to biking to school is concerns about safety. To combat this, the nation-wide Bike Ready initiative enables hands-on bike safety education at a local level to any kura (school) that wishes to participate.

“Locally, we’ve run more than 65 courses, educating close to 8,000 tamariki, delivering the programme in Te Reo Māori or English.

“We want all children to have the opportunity to participate and have a fleet of bikes and helmets available for use. We have also recently started a ‘Bike it Forward’ initiative through which a team of volunteers help us repair donated bikes, that then go to members of the community who are unable to access bikes.

“Bike Ready expands on the best of current national training and cycle skills initiatives, teaching children how to handle their bike safely and how to ride on the road when they’re ready – setting them up to be confident and safe commuters.”

Mamaku School Principal, Gary Veysi says the school has been a proud partner for the past three years and enjoys seeing tamariki excel in other areas not just academia.

“Every child deserves to learn how to ride a bike and it’s awesome to see some of our students take their first pedals and others up-skill, building confidence.

“Since the pandemic, there’s been a lot of missed opportunities and it’s great to have programmes like Bike Ready, providing hands-on bike safety education to deserving children.”

The Bike Ready programme teaches students how to turn, use one hand to signal and to be aware while riding. Instructors also look at what makes a safe bike and helmet.

Once the students have completed their basic training, they are taken out on quiet local roads where they learn about observation, defensive riding strategies, road rules and riding in the right position to ‘see and be seen’.

Mr Sears says Council can support schools in developing a School Travel Plan committing to reducing car usage, promoting active alternatives and supporting the development of safe routes to and from school.

“We’ve heard the feedback and know our community would like to use active transport to get to school.

“We encourage schools that are interested in getting more students walking and cycling to kura to get in touch with us.”

If your school is interested in getting involved email cycling@rotorualc.nz.

