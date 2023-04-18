Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

People’s Choice Winner Announced For ZAFAA '23

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Ashburton District Council

Peoples choice winner Hazel Rae

Now in its seventh year, the Zonta Ashburton Female Art Award exhibition presented by The Zonta Club of Ashburton in partnership with the Ashburton Art Gallery showcases the works of emerging and mid-career female artists based in Canterbury. The award seeks to raise the status of female visual artists working in the wider Canterbury area and acknowledges excellence in emerging and mid-career female artists as well as providing a platform for female youth.

This year, 29 finalists were selected from 74 entries for the Premier Award, and 13 entries were featured in the Young Generation Award category, for those aged 16-20 years. Since this year’s exhibition opening on March 10, visitors have been voting for their favourite work from the selection of finalists to win our People’s Choice Award.

The winner of this year’s People’s Choice Award is Hazel Rae with her work Suits, which stood out as a clear favourite among the 478 votes that were cast. Suits is a painted triptych which reflects on the societal perception of women by reinventing images of housewives from the 1950s. With her characters imagined as playing cards, Hazel injects scenes of domesticity with chance and chaos.

Hazel Rae is currently in her third year of her Fine Arts degree at Ilam School of Fine Arts, University of Canterbury. She will be awarded a prize of $100 for winning our People’s Choice Award. Hazel stated that “having the opportunity to exhibit my paintings alongside such stunning works by women artists of the Waitaha region at the Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards was an honour.” She also noted that “hearing that the work resonated with the public is a huge compliment, and I am extremely grateful.”

The ZAFAA awards exhibition will be on display until 23 April 2023, allowing time for visitors to view Hazel's winning work, as well as the works of our Premier Award winner Jo Burzynska, our Young Generation Award winner Vivien Silver-Hessey, and all of our other fantastic finalists.

The awards exhibition is delivered through a partnership between the Zonta Club of Ashburton and the Ashburton Art Gallery, and generously supported by the following local organisations:

Ashburton District Creative Communities, Forsyth Barr, ANZ Private Banking, Bushey Park Trust, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, Samantha Rose Flowers and Straight Eight Estate Vineyard, Frame & Co, Scorpio Books, Kate Murney and Barkers Foodstore.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ashburton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:


National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 