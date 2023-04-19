The Heretaunga Women’s Centre Is Driving In The Right Direction With Their Brand-new Car

The Women’s Centre and Heretaunga SuperGrans realised last year that a car was needed to help women out in the community with mentoring and practical assistance.

Grants were applied for and the generous First Light Foundation provided $4280 towards the lease. Hawkes Bay artist Abbey Merson kindly donated her incredible Hydrangea art work to make the car beautiful and eye catching and then the amazing team at Harcourts HB sponsored getting the car wrapped.

Manager Amanda Meynell is very excited to now have a Heretaunga Women’s Centre vehicle, “This means that we can expand our support to reach women. This is a first for the Centre and it will enable us to provide much needed life skills, mentoring and support to women at home. Meynell also praised Artist Abbey Merson’s contribution “We are absolutely thrilled to have such a beautiful vehicle. It’s certainly eye catching and enables us to start conversations with women about the support we offer at the Centre and how they can get involved”.

The car has also been invaluable after the cyclone for deliveries of donated goods to women and families in need.

