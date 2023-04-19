Canterbury Mayoral Forum Revise Plan For Canterbury
The Canterbury Mayoral Forum (the Mayors of the ten
territorial authorities in Canterbury and the Chair of the
regional council (Environment Canterbury) has today released
a revised version of its Plan for
Canterbury.
The Plan for Canterbury sets out
the Forum’s three immediate priorities as we progress
through this triennium.
The Plan for
Canterbury summarises the interests and priorities of local
government leaders for Cantabrians. It provides a basis for
conversation and partnership with Ngāi Tahu, Central
Government, the business sector and the community
sectors.
Mayor Nigel Bowen, Chair of
the Canterbury Mayoral Forum, believes now is a good time to
re-launch the plan, and refine and put emphasis on the
Forum’s priorities for the remainder of the
triennium.
“We need to be strong
advocates for Canterbury and having set out our priorities,
we can move forward with these and make the change we want
to see across the region.”
The
Forum’s three immediate priorities
are:
Advocating with
Government for permanent co-investment in flood protection
to protect local and national assets and contribute to more
sustainable regional
economies.
Flooding is the
most common natural hazard in New Zealand, and
Canterbury’s 78,000km of rivers and streams puts us at
substantial risk of major flooding events. Permanent
co-investment in flood protection shifts the focus from
disaster relief and recovery towards mitigation of flood
risks, while reducing long-term
costs.
Advocating with the
Government for immigration and skills policies that work for
Canterbury.
Canterbury has
many natural advantages, significant infrastructure and a
range of universities and research institutes, but our GDP
per person lags the national average. To lift wages and
incomes we need more skilled jobs and skilled workers to
fill them.
Seeking to
collaborate with Government to develop an integrated
approach to transport funding and increase the level of
funding available for Canterbury transport
networks.
Our region’s vast
transport network provides connection and strongly
influences economic development, supporting supply chains
that are critical for getting our products to market.
Current funding sources do not meet present or future
transport network resilience requirements. It is estimated
that an additional $1 billion is required over the next 10
years.
Forum members will be
travelling to Wellington to put the Plan and priorities in
front of Ministers in May. Mayor Marie Black, Deputy Chair
of the Forum, sees this as an important opportunity to
ensure Ministers are aware of the priorities for
Canterbury.
“It is particularly
important in an election year to ensure Ministers are aware
of what is needed here in Waitaha. Taking a proactive
approach and visiting them in the capital with the Plan for
Canterbury will be worthwhile as we look to build stronger
connections with leadership in central
government.”
Selection of the three priority areas doesn’t mean that other issues are unimportant to the Forum. Some have greater sub-regional than regional significance, some issues on the Forum’s radar are well on the way to being addressed through other avenues and there are others that while the Forum care deeply about, it is thought we would have little or no ability to influence in that space.