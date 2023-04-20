Listen Up Government: We Do Not Apologise

As of 8am this morning, Restore Passenger Rail supporters are blocking Adelaide Rd by the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Supporters say they will unapologetically continue to peacefully disrupt traffic until the government commits to two simple measures: restore affordable nationwide passenger rail and make local public transport free.

“These two measures are popular and proven around the world. Like much of the rest of the world, New Zealanders should have a travel choice they can feel good about that won’t make the climate crisis worse.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden.

Four Restore Passenger Rail supporters blocked the entrance to the Terrace Tunnel on Monday 17 April and were charged with endangering transport under Section 270 of the Crimes Act 1961, which carries a maximum 14 years in prison.

“It’s a ridiculous charge,” said Penwarden. “Restore Passenger Rail supporters make their actions as safe as possible. Traffic is always slowed to a standstill before supporters sit down. Ambulance services are notified in advance. In contrast the government endangers traffic by abandoning speed limit reductions, choosing not to fund the trains needed for the Capital Connection and Wairarapa connection - some 20 times safer than road travel. Worse than that, they endanger us all by willfully neglecting to reduce emissions. They are knowingly leading us into an unlivable future.

“We accept that what we do includes inconvenience and stress for motorists, and discomfort and possibly arrest for Restore Passenger Rail supporters. We do not apologise. The risk of doing nothing is far, far greater,” said Penwarden. “How can I look my granddaughter in the eye in 10 or 20 years’ time and say, when you were 5 years old there was still a narrow window to save a liveable future, we could have made a difference, but it was too hard, the motorists got too upset, it was too uncomfortable, I preferred to stay home and work in the garden, and so I’m sorry dear but your future is screwed.”

Yesterday was Earth Overshoot Day for New Zealand. For the next 256 days New Zealanders will be using more resources than the natural world can replenish. “We are stealing our kids’ future.”

