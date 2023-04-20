BBBS Wellington Are Looking For Male Mentors

“Big Brothers Big Sisters are seeking male mentors in the Hutt Valley and Wellington who want to become a supportive adult role model for a boy aged 6 to 12 years old”, says Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wellington Programme Manager Ashleigh Stallard.

“We currently have boys who are in need of a role model in their life, and we would like to match them with a male role model to provide support through a friendship-based relationship on a regular basis.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters match mentors and young people based on several factors, including gender, interests, personalities, and where they live.

“It’s really important that our mentors are able to make weekly outings with a young person. The mentor, parent or caregiver and the young person must actively support the match.

Some criteria will first need to be met to become a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor. Mentors complete a screening and training process and then receive ongoing supervision for the duration of the match.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wellington recruits, trains and supports adult volunteer mentors across Hutt Valley and Wellington, matching them with children aged between six and 12 who are in need of a little extra support.

“Through quality training, we equip our mentors with the ability to build resilience in young people and support positive relationships that are critical to childhood development.

“For one hour, once a week our ‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’ spend time together sharing hobbies and interests. By simply showing up each week and being themselves, our mentors provide encouragement, promote confidence and build self-belief in young people. For some of the children in our programme, the weekly interaction with their mentor may be the only time they are afforded the undivided attention of an adult.

“Studies show that 98 per cent of the youth Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors believe they now make better life choices as a result of the relationship with their mentor.

If you would like to find out more, please email us Wellington@bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz visit: https://www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz/wellington

