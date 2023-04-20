Maketū Iwi Collective Wins NZPI Best Practice Award For Community-led Climate Change Adaptation Plan

An iwi and community-led climate strategy designed to ensure the seaside village of Maketū remains steadfast in the face of climate change has won the New Zealand Planning Institute’s (NZPI) Best Practice Award in non-statutory planning.

He Toka Tū Moana Mō Maketū (Maketū Climate Change Adaptation Plan) is deliberately concise and straightforward, with the aim of safeguarding the future of Maketū’s people, places and natural environment.

Its development was led by the Maketū Iwi Collective on behalf of the whole community, and released in December.

Petera Tapsell, the Chairman of Whakaue Marae Trustees, says climate change has the genuine potential to disrupt whakapapa.

“Our rohe is already seeing the impacts of climate change firsthand with coastal erosion and inundation. We have to do everything possible to mitigate any further damage,” says Mr Tapsell.

“We have developed this plan to support future generations, and so our future leaders can reference it as they continue the mahi as kaitiaki of Maketu.”

Due to Maketū’s geographical position, the area has seen more frequent coastal flooding, including near Whakaue Marae, following subtropical storms. In 2019, large swells caused a landslide, causing koiwi (human remains) to tumble from the clifftop urupā at Ōkurei to the beach below.

The plan’s kaiwhakahaere (project co-ordinator), Roana Bennett, says it is a huge honour for the plan to be recognised by a professional body, such as NZPI, and it is a credit to everyone who has been involved.

“In this time of great change we need to guide our people through these seismic pressures to ensure the survival of future generations. As tāngata whenua, we have an obligation to care for everyone within our rohe, which is why we are helping drive this kaupapa,” says Ms Bennett.

“This is a values-driven plan that ensures decision-making remains within our community. We’re so honoured to share what our village is capable of.”

You can check out the video entry here.

To view the whole plan, visit www.MaketuClimatePlan.iwi.nz or www.he-toka-tu-moana.iwi.nz

