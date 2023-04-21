Surf Life Saving Northern Region Issues Reminder That Beaches Not Patrolled, Ahead Of ANZAC Weekend Of Large Waves

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) says the public must ensure they are extra careful if heading to coastlines throughout the region this weekend, with large swells predicted and surf lifeguard patrols finished for the season.

With ANZAC Day falling on a Tuesday, SLSNR CEO Matt Williams says that many people will be taking advantage of that to enjoy a four-day weekend, especially with school holidays coming to a close.

“We want to remind people that active patrolling has ended for the season, so there are far greater risks to anyone who enters the water,” he says.

“With the forecast predicting some sizeable waves on both coasts, it is even more important beachgoers make safe decisions and exercise common sense – if in doubt, don’t go out. Larger waves mean more water moving about, and stronger currents.

“We highly recommend people check the SafeSwim website before visiting a particular beach, which will update them on beach conditions as well as water quality.

“Additionally, keep a watchful eye out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore, be smart around rocks, don’t overestimate your ability in the water, and never swim or surf alone.”

Matt Williams says rock fishers needed to take extra precautions, including wearing appropriate safety equipment, and being mindful of tidal changes.

“If you spot anyone in trouble in the water call 111, and ask police for the Surf Lifeguards. This will activate the local Search and Rescue squad,” he says.

“The message is – there will be no one actively watching you. That means if you get into difficulty, while help may arrive, response times will be delayed. That could be the difference between life and death. It isn’t worth the risk.”

Lifeguards are not on duty until next summer.

