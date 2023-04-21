Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Issues Reminder That Beaches Not Patrolled, Ahead Of ANZAC Weekend Of Large Waves

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) says the public must ensure they are extra careful if heading to coastlines throughout the region this weekend, with large swells predicted and surf lifeguard patrols finished for the season.

With ANZAC Day falling on a Tuesday, SLSNR CEO Matt Williams says that many people will be taking advantage of that to enjoy a four-day weekend, especially with school holidays coming to a close.

“We want to remind people that active patrolling has ended for the season, so there are far greater risks to anyone who enters the water,” he says.

“With the forecast predicting some sizeable waves on both coasts, it is even more important beachgoers make safe decisions and exercise common sense – if in doubt, don’t go out. Larger waves mean more water moving about, and stronger currents.

“We highly recommend people check the SafeSwim website before visiting a particular beach, which will update them on beach conditions as well as water quality.

“Additionally, keep a watchful eye out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore, be smart around rocks, don’t overestimate your ability in the water, and never swim or surf alone.”

Matt Williams says rock fishers needed to take extra precautions, including wearing appropriate safety equipment, and being mindful of tidal changes.

“If you spot anyone in trouble in the water call 111, and ask police for the Surf Lifeguards. This will activate the local Search and Rescue squad,” he says.

“The message is – there will be no one actively watching you. That means if you get into difficulty, while help may arrive, response times will be delayed. That could be the difference between life and death. It isn’t worth the risk.”

Lifeguards are not on duty until next summer.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>


Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 