Humans Of Family Court Aotearoa Welcomes Court Reform To Protect Victims

Yet More Change Must Happen To Stop Family Court From Being The Unsafe Parent’s Playground

Parent collective Humans of Family Court Aotearoa (HOFCA) hails bill changes which aim to stop unsafe parents using the court system to control their ex-partners and children.

HOFCA is aware that a large volume of Family Court cases are being brought by a parent trying to hurt their ex, this bill could change that. Any barriers to legal or litigation abuse are welcomed by the parent group.

This is a positive step in the right direction as we know that the court system, and in specific the Family Court, has been an unsafe place for many parents and children, says Humans of Family Court Aotearoa spokesperson Jody Hopkinson.

“Abusive parents are using the Family Court to control and hurt their ex, making a mockery of the therapeutic intent of the Court.

“However, more change is needed to stop Family Court from being the unsafe parent’s playground. We urge the Government and Justice Minister Kiri Allan to continue making positive changes that address the serious problems that remain within the Family Court System.

“We hear again and again of the court’s tolerance of ongoing family violence and abuse, a failure to acknowledge the wishes of children and protect their safety and wellbeing, and prolonged case times adding to the distress and suffering of those going through proceedings.”

The key transformation points being called for by HOFCA are:

1. Zero tolerance to violence

2. Listening to the voice of the child

3. Trauma education for all court professionals

4. Patterns of behaviour to be considered and evaluated in every case

5. Decolonisation of the Family Court

6. Significant legislation change.

“We’re hopeful for a meaningful and effective transformation to the Family Court system so parents and children no longer have to endure the harrowing and traumatic experiences happening every day.”

