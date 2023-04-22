Fatality Following Crash, Whatawhata
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following a
crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 23 west of
Whatawhata this morning.
State Highway 23 is closed
and diversions are in place while emergency services respond
to the crash, reported shortly before 7am.
One person
died at the scene and two other people have been
injured.
Serious Crash Unit have been notified and
enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
underway.
The road will be closed for some time,
motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect
delays.
