Fatality Following Crash, Whatawhata

Police can confirm that a person has died following a crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 23 west of Whatawhata this morning.

State Highway 23 is closed and diversions are in place while emergency services respond to the crash, reported shortly before 7am.

One person died at the scene and two other people have been injured.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

The road will be closed for some time, motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

