Arrest following Ngāruawāhia search warrant
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a search
warrant executed in Ngāruawāhia today.
The man has
been charged in relation to a burglary that occurred in
Huntly earlier this year.
Enquiries are ongoing and
Police are not ruling out further charges.
Police have
made a number of arrests in relation to recent burglaries in
the Huntly area.
We hope these arrests provide some
reassurance to the public and we would like to reiterate to
the community that this type of offending will not be
tolerated.
We encourage anyone who has been the victim
of dishonesty offending to contact Police and report it as
soon as possible.
Suspicious activity can be reported
to Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is
after the fact.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
