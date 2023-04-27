Arrest following Ngāruawāhia search warrant

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a search warrant executed in Ngāruawāhia today.

The man has been charged in relation to a burglary that occurred in Huntly earlier this year.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges.

Police have made a number of arrests in relation to recent burglaries in the Huntly area.

We hope these arrests provide some reassurance to the public and we would like to reiterate to the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated.

We encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to contact Police and report it as soon as possible.

Suspicious activity can be reported to Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

