Ngāti Rangi Statement Regarding Ski Field

Ko te Kāhui Maunga te mātāpuna o te ora – the Kahui Maunga is the source of our origin and well-being as Ngāti Rangi

Ngāti Rangi Chair, Whetu Moataane has responded to early comments from voluntary administrator John Fisk who has spoken on radio that he was “optimistic” the ski fields at Ruapehu would open this season.

“Our key interest is in the return of Koro in his entirety” said Mr Moataane. “This is a historic opportunity for respect to be restored in the relationship with iwi who uphold the practice of kaitiakitanga in our care of Maunga Ruapehu”.

“Obviously we appreciate the significant impact that closure has had on our community, economically and socially. We are very keen to be involved in decision-making as Kanoa moves into the next phase of assessment of the four bids”.

“We are also very clear that any transfer of the concession from the Department of Conservation needs to be negotiated with Ngāti Rangi first”.

“We agree with Fisk that there is a lot to do. For Ngāti Rangi we live by the mantra, Me karioi te noho - We as Ngāti Rangi, are here forever. The discussions around Koro are absolutely fundamental to who we are”.

© Scoop Media

