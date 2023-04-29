Serious Crash, SH 1, Taupō - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 1 north of Taupō is blocked following a two car collision.

The crash happened on the East Taupō Arterial, near Centennial Drive, at Rotokawa. The crash was reported to Police about 2.20pm.

Four people are understood to have been injured - at least two seriously - and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

One of the vehicles was towing a campervan.

Traffic management is in place and motorists should expect delays while the road is cleared.

