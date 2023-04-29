Serious Crash, SH 1, Taupō - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 7:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 north of Taupō is blocked following a
two car collision.
The crash happened on the East
Taupō Arterial, near Centennial Drive, at Rotokawa. The
crash was reported to Police about 2.20pm.
Four people
are understood to have been injured - at least two seriously
- and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
One of
the vehicles was towing a campervan.
Traffic
management is in place and motorists should expect delays
while the road is
cleared.
