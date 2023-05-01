Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A New Dawn For Animal Welfare: Celebrating New Zealand's Ban On Livestock Exports By Sea

Monday, 1 May 2023, 5:36 am
Press Release: Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa

Monday (01/05/23) marks the day that LIVE EXPORTS BY SEA from New Zealand officially ends. Dr Helen Beattie, Managing Director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA) explains why this is "a new dawn for animal welfare in Aotearoa and globally":

"New Zealand's decision to ban livestock exports by sea is a testament to the nation's commitment to our animals’ welfare. This monumental move elevates the country's status as a global leader in animal welfare and sets a precedent for other nations to follow. In addition to the animal welfare benefits, there are environmental benefits through reduced use of fossil energy in shipping and less effluent being washed directly into the ocean.

"New Zealand's decision to ban livestock exports by sea can serve as a catalyst for change in global agricultural systems, as it will encourage other countries to examine their own practices and regulations. For example, we are pleased to see the Australian Government moving to ban the live export of sheep by sea - this is a step in the right direction and hopefully a move towards a wider ban. We invite other governments to evaluate their animal welfare policies and to progress reforms to improve the lives of animals in their care.

Despite rhetoric to the contrary, since 2015 livestock exports by sea have represented only 0.32 percent of New Zealand’s primary sector export revenue. By eliminating this ‘export segment of suffering’ that has financially benefited only a few, a beacon is lit that can fuel further progress for animal welfare, both locally and globally. This could change the lives of billions of animals for the better.

"VAWA posits that New Zealand’s lead adds momentum to the push for redefining globally how animals are treated in the agricultural sector. This thinking ought to extend beyond the realm of livestock exports and stretch to include thinking on the key concerns within animal agriculture. For New Zealand farming systems, this would include turning our minds to provision of adequate shade, providing comfortable lying areas in winter and ending the use of crates and cages for pigs and poultry, respectively.

"New Zealand's ban is a powerful statement against inhumane practices that affect animals, reaffirming the country's commitment to prioritising animal welfare and sending a clear message that the suffering of sentient beings is no longer an acceptable cost of doing business."

"The ban under Minister O’Connor and the Labour Party’s watch is a resounding victory for animals and a significant step towards a more humane future; both here in Aotearoa and beyond."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 