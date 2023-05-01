Make Animals’ Lives A Little Sweeter By Taking Part In SPCA’s Upcoming ‘Treat Week’

RNZSPCA is encouraging animal lovers around the country to bake a difference for animals in need between 12-18 June.

In its second year running, ‘Treat Week’ replaces the charity’s historic Cupcake Day appeal, extending activities from one day to a whole week, and expanding to include treats of the non-sugary variety as well. Every dollar raised helps give vulnerable animals a second chance at life.



New Zealand’s largest and oldest animal welfare charity is calling on Kiwi treat lovers, bakers and foodies to whip up something worth indulging in, then sell to their colleagues, friends and communities. All funds raised help the critical work of SPCA.

SPCA’s interim CEO, Robyn Kiddle, says Treat Week is a wonderful chance for individuals, teams and workplaces to come together for a small act of kindness that will make a big difference to animals in need.

“This year we’re whisking up a whole week to help make animals’ lives a little sweeter,” says Ms Kiddle. “This is a lovely way to support the 30,000 plus animals coming through our doors each year. SPCA receives only 8% contribution from the government to our overall costs, so we rely on the generosity of donations to ensure we’re able to carry out our vital work.

This involves not only caring for animals that desperately need our help, but also working hard with communities, government and industry to teach people about animal welfare and improve animal welfare laws.”

Keen bakers can sign up to take part now, allowing time to plan and perfect their sweet treats. If being competitive is more your style, fundraising individuals and teams can compete to top the fundraising charts and take out some prizes donated to the charity as an extra sweet incentive.

“We appreciate many New Zealanders are feeling the cost of living crisis,” continues Ms Kiddle. “So we’re encouraging participants to get creative – every little bit counts and there are so many ways you could get involved. From creating a baked goods stand with your colleagues or selling some pet-friendly treats to friends – but sticking with traditional cupcakes is fabulous too!”

It’s easy to get involved in SPCA’s Treat Week – participants can register and sell as an individual, team or school at https://treatweek.spca.nz/. After registering, participants will receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make each event special.

During Treat Week, participants can share photos of their mouth-watering creations on SPCA’s Facebook page at @RoyalNZSPCA and on Instagram at @spcanz using the hashtag #SPCATreatWeek and #TreatWeekNZ.

© Scoop Media

