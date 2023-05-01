Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty Councils Join Forces To Launch FutureFit - An Innovative Online Tool For A Sustainable Future

Monday, 1 May 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Climate change is a global challenge needing local action. Recognising this, councils within Bay of Plenty are excited to come together to support the region’s launch of FutureFit, an online tool to help individuals and families determine their carbon footprint and assist them in setting climate-friendly goals.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council General Manager of Integrated Catchments, Chris Ingle, says understanding your carbon footprint helps you understand your impact on the environment and what practical steps you can take to improve it.

“FutureFit is a simple yet powerful way for people to engage with climate change. By answering some quick questions about how you get around, what you eat, and how much energy you use, FutureFit is able to provide users with a snapshot of their impact on the planet. It helps people learn about which actions have the biggest footprint and to think creatively about changes they can make that fit within their lifestyles. I encourage everyone to give it a go,” says Mr Ingle.

Users can compare their results to national and world carbon footprint averages. The world (OECD) average is 10.8 tCO2e per person, while the New Zealand average is 7.7 tCO2e. FutureFit aims for an average of 5.3 tCO2e for each New Zealander by 2025.

Tauranga City Council Commissioner Shad Rolleston says it’s perfect timing to invite the community to try FutureFit while we are developing Tauranga’s first Climate Action and Investment Plan.

“This is an easy-to-use tool that can help those wanting to begin their journey for better climate and environmental outcomes, or even those already practicing a sustainable lifestyle.

“I’ve used similar tools to inform me about my individual and personal impact, and it’s given me power to adjust my behaviour where I can. Sometimes I travel into the city by bus because I can, and sometimes I travel by car because alternatives are not practical. We’re wanting to support the community to be involved in how we all tackle climate change, and this is one way individuals can help lead to better outcomes.”

Western Bay Mayor James Denyer says that even the smallest actions add up when we’re all working together to reduce our carbon footprint. 

“It’s great to be working together on this with our neighbouring councils in the Bay of Plenty because we know climate change will affect all of us, and we can all do something – big or small – that will make a difference. And while it can be a very overwhelming topic, the FutureFit app makes it easy for everyone to develop new sustainable habits, based on their lifestyle.

“So whether you choose to install energy efficient lights or compost your food waste as I do, or consider an electric vehicle for your next car, there is something we can all do to make a positive change.”

FutureFit was created by Auckland Council, and Bay of Plenty is one of the first regions to bring the tool’s positive results to communities outside Tāmaki Makaurau. The initiative is a collaboration between Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, Ōpōtiki District Council, Whakatāne District Council, and Kawerau District Council.

Visit www.futurefit.nz to discover your carbon footprint and see how small changes add up to create positive impacts for better climate outcomes.

