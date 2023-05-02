Te Tahua O Matariki Ahunga Nui Hei Tautoko Huinga Whakanui - Matariki Ahunga Nui Fund To Support Celebrations

Te Tahua o Matariki Ahunga Nui hei tautoko huinga whakanui

Ka haere tonu te tautoko a te kāwanatanga i ngā iwi Māori e mahi ana ki te whakaora ake me te whakanui i te mātauranga Matariki, i tana whakarite anō i te Tahua o Matariki Ahunga Nui i whakaterea i te rangi nei.

E aro ana te tahua, e whakahaeretia nei e te Manatū Taonga i raro i te maru o te Kaitohutohu Matua Mātauranga Matariki, a Ahorangi Rangiānehu Mātāmua, ki te whakapakari i te noho mārama me te whakatairanga i te mātauranga Matariki i runga i te whakamahi i ngā mātāpono o Matariki me ngā uara, ngā kaupapa kei te pūtake o Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki.

Hei tā te Hekeretari me Te Tumu Whakarae o Manatū Taonga, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, "Koinei te wā e tīmata ai te whakariterite kia whai wāhi mai ki tā tātou hararei tūmatanui motuhake o Aotearoa e whakanui ana i te mātauranga Māori me Te Ao Māori. Ko te whāinga o te tahua nei ko te tautoko kaupapa e whakahaeretia ana e ngāi Māori ki te whakanui i te mātauranga Māori mō te āhua ki Te Kāhui o Matariki."

Hei tāna anō, "E titiro whakamua ana ki ngā hōtaka me ngā kaupapa kounga tiketike e waihanga ana i te tūāpapa o ngā mahi whakanui o nehe, o te ao hou, puta noa i ngā rohe i a mātou ka āwhina i ngā hau kāinga ki te whakanui i a Matariki tau atu, tau mai."

Hei tā te Kaitohutohu Matua Mātauranga Mātariki, a Ahorangi Rangi Mātāmua, "Ina whakaarohia ake a Matariki, whakaarohia te hoki ki te kāinga ki te whakanui, ki te hākari, ki te noho tahi ki te whānau me ngā hoa, nō reira e whakahau ana au kia karangahia e ngā kaitono o tēnei tau te iwi kia hoki ake ki te kāinga."

"E aro ana te tahua nei ki te whakapakari taura here tangata, hononga tangata me te whakaaro anō ki te hunga kua whetūrangihia mai i te aranga ake o Matariki i te tau o mua atu, kia karahuihui mai te iwi ki te whakamoemiti mō ngā manaakitanga o te wā me ngā manaakitanga ka tau iho hei te tau ka takoto ake."

Kua tuwhera ngā tono, ka kati ā te 5 i te ahiahi o te 21 o Haratua 2023.

Ki te tono, mō ētahi atu kōrero rānei e pā ana ki te Tahua a Matariki Ahunga Nui toro mai koa ki te paetukutuku a Manatū Taonga: www.mch.govt.nz/celebrating-te-kahui-o-matariki-matariki-ahunga-nui-fund

Matariki Ahunga Nui fund to support celebrations

The government is continuing to support iwi Māori working to regenerate and celebrate mātauranga Matariki, through its re-established Matariki Ahunga Nui Fund that was launched today.

The fund, administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage under the guidance of Chief Advisor Mātauranga Matariki Professor Rangiānehu Mātāmua, is aimed at strengthening the understanding and promotion of mātauranga Matariki through the use of the Matariki principles, values, and themes which underpin Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki.

"Now is the time to start planning to participate in our uniquely Aotearoa public holiday that recognises mātauranga Māori and Te Ao Māori. The purpose of this fund is to support Māori-led activities that celebrate mātauranga Māori in relation to Te Kāhui o Matariki," Secretary and Chief Executive for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae said.

"I look forward to the high calibre of projects, initiatives and kaupapa that are creating the cornerstone of traditional and contemporary celebrations throughout our regions as we assist local communities that have continued to commemorate Matariki year after year," Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae said.

"When you think about Matariki, you should think of going home to celebrate, feast, and spend time with whānau and friends, so I want to encourage applicants this year to call their people home," Chief Advisor Mātauranga Matariki, Professor Rangi Mātāmua said.

"This fund is about strengthening relationships and bonds while honouring those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki, gathering together to give thanks for what we have and to look forward to the promise of a brighter new year," Professor Rangi Mātāmua said.

Applications are now open and will close at 5pm on 21 May 2023.

