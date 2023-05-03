Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Women Than Ever Before Choose Policing As A Career

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 6:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

This week 76 new officers celebrate their success with whānau and friends.

The 365, Kura Moeahu wing includes 22 newly graduating policewomen. Prior to
the graduation of the 365 wing the number of sworn policewomen had grown by
986 since 2017, an increase of 57 percent in under six years.

With this graduation the number of additional policewomen has grown by more
than 1,000.

Of the 22, Constable Holly Hannaby is looking forward to policing after
studying a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
During her studies she worked with a multi-agency group that focused on youth
offenders involved in fleeing driver and ram raids. “Working with this
group gave me insight into youth crime and the help and assistance that youth
aid officers provide – something I would love to work towards with my
career in the New Zealand Police,” she says.

Another graduating police woman is Mikayla Sweetman who spends her spare time
tramping and training for adventure races, such as Coast to Coast and Spring
Challenge. She also enjoys mountain running and marathons. “Becoming a
police officer has always been a dream of mine but I lacked confidence so
stepping out of my comfort zone for college was hard but worthwhile and
I’ve enjoyed everything. Police College has given me life-long friends and
memories and I look forward to the new challenges,” she says.

Constable Sarah-Jayne Keevil has represented Great Britain in the U16’s
European squad for Equestrian Eventing and previously won the title of
National Champion at the British Dressage National Championships. She says,
“Although the process can take a long time, it’s worth it. I like the
challenge that policing will bring and the opportunity to make a positive
impact on our communities.”

The Wing Leadership Award winner is recruit Jacob Thomson, who was born and
raised in the Hawke’s Bay. Jacob has a graduate degree in classical history
from Victoria University. Before joining Police, he worked in the hospitality
industry before moving to full time work at the Ministry of Education.

He says “I have joined the New Zealand police to give back to Aotearoa’s
communities. I have lived a safe and privileged life to date and hope to give
back by making my experiences a reality for more New Zealanders through my
actions. I see the New Zealand Police as my greatest opportunity to give back
and love my work while doing it.” He is posted to Wellington District.

Top of Wing with the most points is Constable Troy Welch who worked
previously as a delivery driver, retail worker, a forklift operator and a
gantry operator before joining police. Troy also has a science degree in
psychology and geography.

“I wanted to be a police officer to help protect people when they are
unable to do so themselves. I believe police are often in the best position
to help people when they need it most and I’m looking forward providing
that help.” Troy is posted to Wellington District.

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Troy Welch,
Wellington District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student –
Constable Albright Munang, Canterbury District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Jacob Thomson, Wellington
District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Joseph Mafi,
Wellington District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Andrew Jowett,
Waitematā District.

Firearms Award – Constable Oliver Giles, Counties Manukau District.

Deployment: The entire wing will disperse to the following districts on
Monday 15 May:

Northland – 2, Auckland – 14, Counties Manukau – 15, Waitematā - 2,
Waikato – 5, Bay of Plenty – 8, Eastern – 2, Central – 3, Wellington
– 11, Tasman – 3, Canterbury - 4, Southern – 7.

Demographics: 27 percent are female, and 73 percent are male. New Zealand
European make up 67.6 percent of the wing, with Māori 10.8 percent, Pacific
12.2 percent and Asian 8.1 percent and Latin American, African and Middle
Eastern (LAAM/other) is 1.4%

Patron: Kura Moeahu was born and raised in Waiwhetu. He has whakapapa
connections to the eight tribes of Taranaki and Ngāti Mutunga and has been
described as a “tribal leader for his people”. He is Chairman of Te
Rūnanganuio Te Atiawa, Waiwhetu Marae, Harbour Island Kaitiaki Board, and
Waiwhetu Pa Reservation No.4. Kura is the Kaiwhakarite Māori – Senior
Cultural Advisor to Parliament who ensures tikanga Māori is upheld and
promoted within Parliamentary services.

