More Women Than Ever Before Choose Policing As A Career

This week 76 new officers celebrate their success with whānau and friends.

The 365, Kura Moeahu wing includes 22 newly graduating policewomen. Prior to

the graduation of the 365 wing the number of sworn policewomen had grown by

986 since 2017, an increase of 57 percent in under six years.

With this graduation the number of additional policewomen has grown by more

than 1,000.

Of the 22, Constable Holly Hannaby is looking forward to policing after

studying a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

During her studies she worked with a multi-agency group that focused on youth

offenders involved in fleeing driver and ram raids. “Working with this

group gave me insight into youth crime and the help and assistance that youth

aid officers provide – something I would love to work towards with my

career in the New Zealand Police,” she says.

Another graduating police woman is Mikayla Sweetman who spends her spare time

tramping and training for adventure races, such as Coast to Coast and Spring

Challenge. She also enjoys mountain running and marathons. “Becoming a

police officer has always been a dream of mine but I lacked confidence so

stepping out of my comfort zone for college was hard but worthwhile and

I’ve enjoyed everything. Police College has given me life-long friends and

memories and I look forward to the new challenges,” she says.

Constable Sarah-Jayne Keevil has represented Great Britain in the U16’s

European squad for Equestrian Eventing and previously won the title of

National Champion at the British Dressage National Championships. She says,

“Although the process can take a long time, it’s worth it. I like the

challenge that policing will bring and the opportunity to make a positive

impact on our communities.”

The Wing Leadership Award winner is recruit Jacob Thomson, who was born and

raised in the Hawke’s Bay. Jacob has a graduate degree in classical history

from Victoria University. Before joining Police, he worked in the hospitality

industry before moving to full time work at the Ministry of Education.

He says “I have joined the New Zealand police to give back to Aotearoa’s

communities. I have lived a safe and privileged life to date and hope to give

back by making my experiences a reality for more New Zealanders through my

actions. I see the New Zealand Police as my greatest opportunity to give back

and love my work while doing it.” He is posted to Wellington District.

Top of Wing with the most points is Constable Troy Welch who worked

previously as a delivery driver, retail worker, a forklift operator and a

gantry operator before joining police. Troy also has a science degree in

psychology and geography.

“I wanted to be a police officer to help protect people when they are

unable to do so themselves. I believe police are often in the best position

to help people when they need it most and I’m looking forward providing

that help.” Troy is posted to Wellington District.

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Troy Welch,

Wellington District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student –

Constable Albright Munang, Canterbury District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Jacob Thomson, Wellington

District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Joseph Mafi,

Wellington District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Andrew Jowett,

Waitematā District.

Firearms Award – Constable Oliver Giles, Counties Manukau District.

Deployment: The entire wing will disperse to the following districts on

Monday 15 May:

Northland – 2, Auckland – 14, Counties Manukau – 15, Waitematā - 2,

Waikato – 5, Bay of Plenty – 8, Eastern – 2, Central – 3, Wellington

– 11, Tasman – 3, Canterbury - 4, Southern – 7.

Demographics: 27 percent are female, and 73 percent are male. New Zealand

European make up 67.6 percent of the wing, with Māori 10.8 percent, Pacific

12.2 percent and Asian 8.1 percent and Latin American, African and Middle

Eastern (LAAM/other) is 1.4%

Patron: Kura Moeahu was born and raised in Waiwhetu. He has whakapapa

connections to the eight tribes of Taranaki and Ngāti Mutunga and has been

described as a “tribal leader for his people”. He is Chairman of Te

Rūnanganuio Te Atiawa, Waiwhetu Marae, Harbour Island Kaitiaki Board, and

Waiwhetu Pa Reservation No.4. Kura is the Kaiwhakarite Māori – Senior

Cultural Advisor to Parliament who ensures tikanga Māori is upheld and

promoted within Parliamentary services.

© Scoop Media

