Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aotearoa Response To Australia’s Vaping Laws Announcement

Saturday, 6 May 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Hapai Te Hauora shares the growing concerns of youth vaping that is on the rise following the announcement by Australia’s Minister of Health to making all vaping products prescription only.

Whilst the announcement in Australia reflects a strategy of ‘hard-ball public health’, Hapai Te Hauora Interim CEO Jason Alexander says that Aotearoa’s decisions must always have Te Tiriti at the forefront, "These approaches, if applied here in Aotearoa, would need careful consideration to ensure all policy levers have an equity focus".

Māori, Pacific and other underserved groups, for generations have suffered the most harm from tobacco and this is reflected by the high smoking prevalence. National Tobacco Control Advocacy Service Team Lead, Leitu Tufuga states "We can’t talk about vaping in isolation of tobacco harm. We recognize that vaping can be a useful tool to help whānau shift them along their quit journey.

"However, we are now grappling with a surge of rangatahi vaping who are not using vape products as quit tool. It is a worrying trap shared across the motu from rangatahi Māori, whānau, parents, sports, faith based and school communities". Continues Tufuga

Evidence shows that social, economic and health-system factors mean Māori are less likely to have adequate access to prescription medicines (1). Rangatahi Māori need protecting, to prevent a tsunami of future nicotine addiction and harm from tobacco products, and so strong regulations on vaping are essential.

Alexander says "The gold standard for harm minimisation tools like vaping would be that they be available primarily in therapeutic settings. However, the reality for whānau Māori is that cigarettes are more accessible than doctors' appointments - which speaks to fundamental flaws in our health system that would need to be rectified before Aotearoa pursued this avenue".

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Coronation


Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 