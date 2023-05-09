Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Student Volunteer Army In Contact With Civil Defence And Local Councils, University Clubs On Standby As Heavy Rains Hit

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Student Volunteer Army

SVA’s experience during the last 12 years has taught it that the first 48 hours are critical to crisis response efforts, and the organisation is currently calling out to both volunteers and those in need.

Earlier in 2023 the SVA recruited thousands of additional volunteers in Tāmaki Makaurau to door-knock and assist people in removing flood-damaged debris from their homes.

In conjunction with local councils and Civil Defence, SVA is continuing to monitor heavy rain warnings across New Zealand. It has also reached out to university clubs across the country as well as other local organisations, alerting them to be on standby to support their communities.

Interim CEO Jana Hood says SVA aims to fill the gaps in non-life-threatening situations when other services are overwhelmed. Members of the public requiring assistance are asked to visit https://sva.org.nz/crisis but for life-threatening emergencies they should continue to dial 111.

Hood says you don’t need to be a student to volunteer with SVA in a crisis. Those on standby and ready to volunteer for those in need, are asked to register at volunteer.sva.org.nz

SVA is a charitable organisation reliant on donations. Those depositing funds at Donate - SVA | Student Volunteer Army have the choice of selecting crisis response work or supporting the work of students across the country in ‘volunteering for good’ initiatives, via the SVA’s established primary, secondary and tertiary programmes.

