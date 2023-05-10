Body Located In Abbey Caves Search
Searchers working to locate a student missing in Abbey Caves, Whangārei have recovered a body.
The search
was expected to conclude around 5pm yesterday, however,
specialist
equipment that was brought up from Auckland allowed the search to continue
for longer.
This
helped enable searchers to locate a body, which was
successfully
recovered late yesterday evening.
As such, the search has now concluded.
While formal ID of
the body is yet to take place, Police are ensuring
the
family is being offered support, and our thoughts remain with them at this
tragic time.
Some cordons
will remain in place around the caves area while Police
continue
to conduct a routine scene examination.
We
acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the
school and wider
community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have.
At the moment,
Police's focus is on supporting those affected, and we
remind
people to please not make assumptions as to what has occurred.
ENDS
Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander.
Issued by Police Media Centre.
You can also view this release,
including any additional images, at:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/abbey-caves-body-located-search