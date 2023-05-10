Body Located In Abbey Caves Search

Searchers working to locate a student missing in Abbey Caves, Whangārei have recovered a body.

The search was expected to conclude around 5pm yesterday, however, specialist

equipment that was brought up from Auckland allowed the search to continue

for longer.

This helped enable searchers to locate a body, which was successfully

recovered late yesterday evening.

As such, the search has now concluded.

While formal ID of the body is yet to take place, Police are ensuring the

family is being offered support, and our thoughts remain with them at this

tragic time.

Some cordons will remain in place around the caves area while Police continue

to conduct a routine scene examination.

We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider

community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have.

At the moment, Police's focus is on supporting those affected, and we remind

people to please not make assumptions as to what has occurred.

ENDS

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander.

