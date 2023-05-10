NPDC Winter Festival Is Back To Light Up Central City Over Matariki Weekend

NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights has announced its Winter Pop-Up is returning in July to coincide with the Matariki long weekend.

The free pop-up event will run on the evenings 13-16 July and feature several spectacular light installations from Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway in central New Plymouth, accompanied by live performances, kai, and whānau-friendly entertainment.

The event debuted in 2022 event to huge success, cementing the love for summer TSB Festival of Lights and attracting more than 15,000 locals and out-of-town visitors.

“In the depths of winter this is a shining light for residents and local businesses as people flood into the central city,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“It’s a great contributor to growing our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital and I can’t wait to be dazzled by the lights and entertainment again this year,” says Holdom.

The full entertainment line-up and lighting trail details will be announced in the coming weeks at festivaloflights.nz

Fast Facts

Puanga refers to the celebration of the Māori New Year, observed by Taranaki iwi which happens in June or July. Other iwi refer to this celebration as Matariki due to landing on the public holiday weekend in Aotearoa.

The winter pop-up festival will illuminate the central city with eight light installations.

The 2022 festival received a 92% satisfaction rate.

The lighting and entertainment line-up will feature both local and national artists.

140,000 people enjoyed the 2022/23 NPDC backed free summer festival held in Pukekura Park.

This is the second time the winter pop-up will be held in the central city after a successful 2022 event.

