Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Winter Festival Is Back To Light Up Central City Over Matariki Weekend

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights has announced its Winter Pop-Up is returning in July to coincide with the Matariki long weekend.

The free pop-up event will run on the evenings 13-16 July and feature several spectacular light installations from Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway in central New Plymouth, accompanied by live performances, kai, and whānau-friendly entertainment.

The event debuted in 2022 event to huge success, cementing the love for summer TSB Festival of Lights and attracting more than 15,000 locals and out-of-town visitors.

“In the depths of winter this is a shining light for residents and local businesses as people flood into the central city,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“It’s a great contributor to growing our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital and I can’t wait to be dazzled by the lights and entertainment again this year,” says Holdom.

The full entertainment line-up and lighting trail details will be announced in the coming weeks at festivaloflights.nz

Fast Facts

  • Puanga refers to the celebration of the Māori New Year, observed by Taranaki iwi which happens in June or July. Other iwi refer to this celebration as Matariki due to landing on the public holiday weekend in Aotearoa.
  • The winter pop-up festival will illuminate the central city with eight light installations.
  • The 2022 festival received a 92% satisfaction rate.
  • The lighting and entertainment line-up will feature both local and national artists.
  • 140,000 people enjoyed the 2022/23 NPDC backed free summer festival held in Pukekura Park.
  • This is the second time the winter pop-up will be held in the central city after a successful 2022 event.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand - but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following yesterday's declaration of a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed." More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 