$200,000 Raised At Star-studded Cyclone Fundraiser

Monday night’s Milford Foundation fundraiser at Eden Park for regional New Zealand sports clubs and projects, directly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle has raised $200,000.

The evening, Burgers, Beers and Brilliant Sportspeople hosted by Jason Gunn was attended by 30 New Zealand sporting legends including the likes of Michaela Blyde, Sir Graham Henry, Sir John Kirwan, Sam Manson, Rob Waddell and Jeff Wilson whom also participated in an animated panel discussion for guests.

Ticket sales, live and silent auctions and generous koha helped to reach the $200,000 raised.

Funding from the night’s event go directly to the Mareikura Waka Ama Club; Kaeo, Otamatea, Tomarata, Eastern Kaiwaka, Maungaturoto, Onerahi Rugby Clubs; Tapuae Sports Club; Tairawhiti Adventure Trust; and Wairoa Netball Club.

Milford Foundation Chief Executive Bryce Marsden said, “Sport is an essential part of community. It’s belonging, it’s an opportunity to achieve and to transform, to learn and to build essential life skills. It was for me growing up in Tuakau, and it was for the sports stars who generously gave their time last night. We’re delighted to be able to raise this much-needed funding and put every dollar to the projects we’ve identified.”

Since the Foundation’s inception almost two years ago, it has granted or committed to grant more than $6.4 million to its flagship partners and special projects like the cyclone fundraiser.

The fundraiser was supported by sponsors Parrotdog, Foxes Island Wines, and Milford Asset Management. All the sports people and Jason Gunn donated their time.

The Milford Foundation fundraising doesn’t stop with last night’s event, donations are still gratefully received and 20% of all Foxes Island Wine Artist Wines purchased will also go towards this campaign.

https://www.foxes-island.co.nz/artist-series/

© Scoop Media

