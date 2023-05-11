Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Abortion Victimises Fathers And Violates Their Human Rights!

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 8:42 am
Press Release: Right To Life

The Abortion Legislation Act 2020 discriminates against men, there is absolutely no mention of the father. It allows for the murder of his child at the request of the mother, authorised and funded by the government. There is no provision for the father to be consulted or even advised of the murder of his child. The law does not recognise the father’s right to protect his child from being killed. His grief and suffering are denied.This is an appalling violation of human rights. We have to ask, why are men silent?

Every child is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God the Father’s loving creation. The Fatherhood of man commences at conception. Children in the womb have a right to the love and protection of their father. Fathers have an inalienable right to protect their children. Our abortion law cruelly silences and rejects fathers, violating their human rights. Fathers are the silent victims of abortion.

Why does society condone and ignore the grief and pain of fathers who are prohibited from preventing the murder of their child?

The law is unjust. It ignores the rights of the father to protect his child in the womb but if it is born, he becomes immediately responsible to provide maintenance to the mother for eighteen years.

The father also has a duty to protect the mother of his child and the mother also has a right to the protection of the father. Why do we inflict this injustice on men, women and the unborn?

A Gallop poll in the United States in 2003 revealed that 72 per cent of those polled supported the father being advised of a mothers intent to abort and a poll in 2002 revealed that only 38 per cent of those polled were opposed to fathers being required to authorise an abortion.

There are a number of countries that have paternal consent laws for abortion, including Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Syria and Turkey.

In 211 under Roman law a woman could not have her unborn child killed in an without the consent of the father of her child.

Our community is full of wounded and damaged fathers who need spiritual healing. Studies reveal that even when the father supports the abortion of his child, there are serious psychological consequences; anger, a feeling of helplessness, depression, frustration and guilt through his failure to protect his child and the mother. If the abortion is within the father’s marriage, it violates the trust and bond that exists between spouses,. It could result in the father failing to bond with future pregnancies because of his failure to protect his aborted child. The abortion could also destroy his marriage.

Right to Life supports the rights of fathers to protect their children from being killed before birth and will work to achieve justice for men who are also the victims of the murder of the innocent.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand - but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following yesterday's declaration of a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed." More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 