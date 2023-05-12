Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wānaka Airport Liaison Committee Chair Brings Strong Governance Experience

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed the former Chief Executive of Environment Southland, Rob Phillips as independent chair of the newly formed Wānaka Airport Liaison Committee.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen confirmed that Councillors agreed unanimously to adopt the governance subcommittee’s recommendation of Mr Phillips as the preferred candidate during a public excluded session of the Full Council meeting on Friday 27 April.

“All details have now been finalised and I welcome Rob to this new position. With more than 22 years’ experience in executive and leadership roles he clearly demonstrated through the recruitment process that he’ll bring the skills, experience and independence required,” said Mr Theelen.

“His strategic approach, open leadership style and focus on achieving outcomes and recognising the importance of a strong organisational culture will enable him to chair the committee and deliver on its key responsibilities.”

A requirement of the District Plan, the committee’s responsibilities include reviewing complaints relating to airport operations or noise, assisting QLDC (in its role as regulator) and Queenstown Airport Corporation (which manages Wānaka Airport’s day-to-day operations on behalf of QLDC under a management services agreement*) to communicate and engage with the community, and reviewing progress on any airport development activity.

Mr Phillips said he was looking forward to working with airport-based businesses and the wider community.

“Wānaka Airport plays a wide range of roles including that of a hugely respected flight training centre and the home of internationally famous air show, Warbirds over Wānaka. The committee will be an important new body taking a helicopter view of relevant activities there,” he said.

“Given this committee has not existed before we’ll be working initially to shape how we operate in line with our terms of reference.”

QLDC has appointed Simon Telfer as its representative from the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board. Other members will be appointed in line with delegations set out in Volume 1 of the Operative District Plan (see page A1-117 in Appendix 1 here). They will include, but not be limited to, representatives from the Wānaka Airport Users Group, Airways and commercial airlines.

The vacant position of Chair was advertised for ten weeks in local and national media, and online, with a closing date for expressions of interest of Friday 24 February. The governance subcommittee shortlisted candidates and conducted interviews on Tuesday 21 March and then resolved to recommend Rob Phillips for the position at its meeting on Wednesday 19 April.

The person specification for this position is available for reference on request.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 