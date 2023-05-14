Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tairāwhiti Land Use Inquiry Not Addressing Wider Issues

Sunday, 14 May 2023, 3:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners' Association

The Forest Owners Association says the Ministerial Inquiry into landuse in Tarāwhiti has a core of practical recommendations, but has not addressed some more difficult and fundamental issues.

President, Grant Dodson says concentrating on changing forest harvest practices will not give protection against the massive climate threats and problems specific to using land in the fragile geology of the region.

Grant Dodson says he is working through the Inquiry’s recommendations, identifying the practical against the less than practrical. The FOA will release that fine-tuned assessment in due course.

“Unfortunately, the report has suffered from the short reporting time frame the Inquiry was given to get to potential solutions for the more difficult land use problems.”

“It reiterates some good ideas for changing harvest practices which have already been proposed or implemented. But it’s has failed to address what the whole region has to do about massive climate changes.”

“There’s a risk of it being a spray and walk away report, with the grander gestures leading to unintended consequences because they are not grounded in an objective analysis.”

“For instance, the proposed restriction on harvesting area, might result in compulsorily isolated patches of old trees which get knocked down with the wind and finish up in the river causing more of a problem than when there was no restriction,” Grant Dodson says.

“The most important point about the report though is that the Inquiry recognised this is a unique region and very few of the recommendations are applicable to the rest of New Zealand.”

“The report acknowledges the community’s anguish, but while talking about the complicated reality of landscape and climate, and farms and forests, it fails to address solutions in that complexity.”

“There will be significant transitional consequences and impacts on the region’s economy and people – which the report dwells on, but doesn’t seem to fully appreciate.”

“It does not acknowledge that the local forest industry has already accepted where its responsibilities lie, and is cleaning up and changing – companies are playing and paying their part.”

“The suggested Woody Debris Task Force of foresters and councils is a good idea. But, given the range of wood Gabrielle dumped into the rivers and what the future looks like, the Task Force should include participation by DoC and farmers as well.”

“All those in the region who live on the land, use it, or regulatate it, need to address the growing issue of vast volumes of sediment and whole trees being swept into rivers in increasingly violent storms.”

“Examination of woody debris after Gabrielle found only four percent of the wood deposited downstream in Hawke’s Bay came from harvesting pines.

“Most of the trees in places like Wairoa came from riparian plantings of willows and poplars, or native trees. The report ignored this.”

“The Inquiry report suggests that the management of pastoral farming needs improving. If that is to ever happen farmers also need to be arround the Task Force table to make a contribution.”

Grant Dodson says he will be closely scruitinising the Inquiry recommendation for an immediate halt to clear felling in the region.

“Some of the restrictions they suggest are in line with what companies are already doing to improve forest practices in areas where the terrain is steep and fragile.”

“But it’s important that prescriptions are tailored to meet the specific threat of the specific locality, which the report acknowledges, but then recomends one-size-fits-all formulas.”

“We are disappointed that the Inquiry has dismissed the use of debris traps in rivers to prevent woody debris travelling futher down the rivers.”

“If they are properly engineered, these devices have been shown to work well in other places arround the world. They should be more available here.”

“We congratule the Inquiry panel on mentioning the Forest and Wood Processing Industry Transformation Plan, which will lead to more wood waste being removed from forests and used commerially in the future.”

“It will be to manufacture fuel, and for an emerging bioeconomy in the region.”

“A wood based bioeconomy helps keep fosil hydrocarbons in the ground and so contibutes to the fight against climate change,” Grant Dodson says.

“The Inquiry report also envisaged a 100-year-out future of more trees in the region for carbon capture, a mix of exotics and native trees it said, which would make Tairāwhiti ‘the lungs of the Pacific’.”

“We should all recognise it was after all climate change which created the intensity and damage of Cyclone Gabrielle and triggered the Inquiry in the first place.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Forest Owners' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 