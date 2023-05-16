Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Save Money And Stay Toasty This Winter – EnergyMate Experts Tell You How

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 7:55 am
Press Release: ERANZ

As temperatures drop, EnergyMate experts are shaking off the seasonal gloom in a series of light-hearted animated shorts that help whānau make the most of their power this winter.

The shorts deliver money-saving tips through animated caricatures that use the real voices of EnergyMate coaches.

“This is a fun way to get across a serious message, particularly as Kiwis struggle with the rising cost of living,” says Electricity Retailers’ Association (ERANZ) Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy.

“Our EnergyMate coaches go into homes every day and help consumers in need reduce power bills while at the same time making their homes warmer, drier and healthier.

“They know what works, and this campaign allows EnergyMate coaches to pass on that knowledge in their authentic voice.”

The tips – available here https://tips.energymate.nz/ – are simple but effective. For instance, turning off appliances at the wall instead of leaving them on standby can result in savings of $100 a year.

EnergyMate coach Katrina Kelly said people often didn’t realise that making small changes could deliver big savings.

“You follow a few of these tips and the savings soon add up,” she says. “We’ve seen firsthand working with EnergyMate whānau that they’re a great way to stretch your household budget and stay cosy.”

The award-winning EnergyMate programme is a free in-home coaching service for whānau at risk of energy hardship – such as those who are struggling to pay their power bill or keep their home warm.

The service is funded by ERANZ members, lines companies and the Government and was launched in 2019. To date it has supported more than 1,500 families and has expanded into 18 locations across Aotearoa New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ERANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 