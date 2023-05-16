Wellington Building Fire Update #3

Fire crews continue work at the site of a building fire in Newtown, Wellington this morning that has claimed multiple fatalities.

District Manager Nick Pyatt says the number of deaths or people unaccounted for cannot be confirmed at this time.

Relief crews have relieved our overnight firefighters this morning to complete mopping up work.

Six crews are currently on-site including an Urban Search and Rescue Squad made up of technicians and drone operators.

The USAR squad is currently assessing structural integrity before investigations start.

‘Once we've gained access to the building following structural integrity process, we will work on mopping up hotspots to allow for the investigation process,’ Nick Pyatt says.

He says Fire and Emergency will be working with police on investigations.

‘At this stage any cause of the fire or any other details around the circumstances of the fire are cannot be confirmed.’

At its peak 29 crews which amounts to more than 80 firefighters attended the fire.

People in the area should avoid exposure by keeping windows and doors closed, turn off air conditioning, and avoid touching any material from the fire.

Health effects from asbestos released from fires is generally considered low risk.

