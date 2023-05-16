Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supporting Māori Data Aspirations Through Partnerships

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Today we support Māori data aspirations through the signing of a relationship agreement with Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa.

Stats NZ is committed to be a responsible Te Tiriti partner and strengthening the Māori Crown Relationship with the iwi and hapū of Te Rohe o Te Wairoa. Stats NZ has an organisation-wide, strategic priority to build enduring relationships and develop the infrastructure, capabilities and resources required to work with Māori data appropriately as part of our core business.

Firstly, I acknowledge Ngā iwi me ngā hapū o Te Rohe o Te Wairoa - Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa and the devastating impact that Cyclone Gabrielle has had on their community. Iwi are at the forefront of supporting communities in these events and invest considerable capability and contributions in recovery efforts” said Government Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden.

“The relationship between Stats NZ and Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa aims to create the foundation for our work together to create a future that benefits Aotearoa by realising the potential of data to make a sustainable, positive difference to outcomes for iwi, hapū and whānau.

“Today marks new beginnings and enduring relationships. This event reflects our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to act in a way that is authentic and accountable,” Sowden said.

The partnership with Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa will provide Government with a better understanding of how we wrap support and resources around hapū and hāpori to achieve their data aspirations through innovative data and statistics.

“Building enduring relationships with iwi is central to our strategic priority ‘Delivering for and with Māori, iwi and hapū’. Our partnership model is based on a whakapapa approach that establishes enduring relationships through a Māori model of connectedness and ensures engagement reflects Māori perspectives and values. This approach has helped us reach this pivotal point in our relationship,” Deputy Chief Executive, Māori Partnerships and Strategy, Tia Warbrick said.

“Ultimately, this agreement will enable us to work as partners to ensure ngā iwi me ngā hapū o te rohe o Te Wairoa are supported to make evidence-based decisions to inform their strategies and plans for the future. Data is key to delivering improved data outcomes for iwi, hapū and Māori across the board,” said Warbrick.

Stats NZ has already provided customised data sets to Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa post Cyclone Gabrielle to support their planning and strategy for the recovery of their hāpori.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



