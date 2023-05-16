Newtown Fire – Wellington City Council Update, Tuesday 16 May – 2.50pm

Status of the Loafers Lodge building

Wellington City Council (WCC) building officers and environmental health officers have been onsite since early today and they are currently assisting FENZ and Police.

The Loafers Lodge has a Building Warrant of Fitness issued in March this year. There were no concerns raised by the independently qualified person who inspected and tested the life safety systems in the building.

The Council has contacted the building owners to offer any assistance they may need.

The Council also has a Building Compliance team working with FENZ and MBIE to provide them with information on the building. The Council will work with appropriate authorities on any investigations.

Emergency response

Significant support has been in place between the City Council’s welfare team and other agencies to care for about 50 displaced people and manage their welfare. This is an interagency task and support includes food, clothing, showers etc.

The team is also working to provide temporary accommodation for people who need it.

Traffic management

Adelaide Road remains closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the fire. Alternate transport routes remain in place and traffic is significant in this area of the city (Newtown/Adelaide Rd).

Tonight’s scheduled maintenance of the Mt Victoria traffic tunnel has been postponed, providing an alternative route to the southern and eastern suburbs.

Mayoral relief fund

A Wellington Mayoral Relief Fund has been established to accept donations from the public and organisations, following an outpouring of offers of help.

Deposits can be made via the Wellington City Mission and tagged to the Loafers Lodge fire.

Wellington City Council will contribute $50,000 to the fund.



Opening of Tākina conference and exhibition centre postponed

In collaboration with mana whenua the WCC has decided to delay tomorrow night’s celebratory opening of the new conference centre until 31 May. This is a time for us all to honour those who have lost their lives and support those in need.

Asbestos

The roof of Loafers Lodge contained some asbestos material and small pieces of the cement containing asbestos fibres are present in the area immediately surrounding the damaged building. This material will be kept damp until removed preventing asbestos fibres being released into the air. Asbestos fibres are not considered a health risk unless they are present in the air.

In outdoor settings, asbestos fibres disperse quickly. The number of fibres in the air returns to low levels within a few metres of a contamination source. The risk to neighbouring properties from the site is therefore low; however, here are some steps you can take to reduce the risk further:

· Where possible, keep windows and doors closed.

· If there is dust or debris around your property, remove shoes before entering your house.

· Clean any dust on surfaces, shoes etc. using a damp disposable cloth.

For more information about the health risks from asbestos follow the links below or contact Public Health on 04 570 9002:

www.health.govt.nz/your-health/healthy-living/environmental-health/hazardous-substances/asbestos

www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2022/07/enhealth-guidance-asbestos-guide-for-householders-and-the-general-public.pdf

