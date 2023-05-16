Statement From The Governor-General Regarding The Newtown Fire
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Government House
Dr Davies and I are deeply shocked and saddened by the
loss of life at the Newtown hostel fire last night. As
neighbours in the Newtown community, we extend our deepest
sympathy to the families and whānau of the victims, and our
gratitude to the emergency responders for their
bravery.
The Rt Hon Dame Cindy
Kiro
