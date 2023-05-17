Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Matariki Event Fund Open For Applications

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Are you part of an organisation planning to hold an event to recognise Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki?

Marlborough District Council is seeking applications for the Mānawatia te Kahui o Matariki Fund which celebrates and supports the regeneration and sustainability of mātauranga Māori associated with Te Kāhui o Matariki.

Councillor Jonathan Rosene, who will chair the decision-making panel awarding the funding, said the fund is a great way of elevating the importance of Māori culture and heritage within our community.

“I welcome the opportunity to chair this panel which will see Matariki stories and events come to life in Marlborough. These events will provide a platform for our community to learn more about Māori and share in the importance of Matariki,” he said.

Council’s Arts Culture and Heritage Project Lead, Nicola Neilson said the contestable fund, which is now open for applications, aims to support the community in hosting events that recognise not only Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki, the public holiday, but also the wider kaupapa and principles of Matariki.

“The fund will support costs integral to holding an event, which includes venue and equipment hire, marketing and promotion and other costs,” she said.

While there is no maximum that can be applied for, it’s likely between $2000 and $3000 will be awarded to support events.

Mrs Neilson said priority will be given to events that can demonstrate documented support from iwi.

For more information about the Mānawatia te Kahui o Matariki Fund, or to apply go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/events/mnawatia-te-kahui-o-matariki-fund-marlborough-matariki-community-event-fund

Applications for the 2023 funding round close at 5.00 pm Friday 9 June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

Ag Drive: 5 Farm Fatalities In 3 Months

The Waikato’s largest vehicle training provider says more needs to be done to keep people safe. More>>


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 