Budget Response: Steer Clear Of The Iceberg

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Restore Passenger Rail supporters are pleased to see Grant Robertson’s budget makes baby steps towards one of our demands to make public transport free, by making fares free for under 13s and half price for under 25s and community services card holders.

“But why stop there?” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden. “Grant Robertson says this budget is “appropriate for our time”. Our Time is living through a Climate Emergency that’s playing out before our eyes - whole farms washed away, repeated flooding and destruction in the far north, Hawkes Bay and elsewhere.

“Our Time is the most important time humans have ever faced - the breakdown of the world’s climate to the point where we may no longer survive. That’s what the climate scientists are telling us. Just this morning we’ve heard we’re likely to hit 1.5 degrees above pre industrial levels by 2027.

“Our Time is Now. The only time we can - maybe - save humanity. Is Grant Robertson’s budget appropriate for our time? No. We need transformational change, not baby steps. We need to steer away from the iceberg, not rearrange the deck chairs while the Titanic sinks.

“Transport is our fastest growing emissions sector and the easiest to fix.

Restore Passenger Rail supporters will continue to disrupt Business As Usual (BAU) until this government acts appropriately for our time, beginning with a commitment to restore affordable nationwide passenger rail and make urban public transport free for everyone.”

Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

