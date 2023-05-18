Budget Response: Steer Clear Of The Iceberg

Restore Passenger Rail supporters are pleased to see Grant Robertson’s budget makes baby steps towards one of our demands to make public transport free, by making fares free for under 13s and half price for under 25s and community services card holders.

“But why stop there?” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden. “Grant Robertson says this budget is “appropriate for our time”. Our Time is living through a Climate Emergency that’s playing out before our eyes - whole farms washed away, repeated flooding and destruction in the far north, Hawkes Bay and elsewhere.

“Our Time is the most important time humans have ever faced - the breakdown of the world’s climate to the point where we may no longer survive. That’s what the climate scientists are telling us. Just this morning we’ve heard we’re likely to hit 1.5 degrees above pre industrial levels by 2027.

“Our Time is Now. The only time we can - maybe - save humanity. Is Grant Robertson’s budget appropriate for our time? No. We need transformational change, not baby steps. We need to steer away from the iceberg, not rearrange the deck chairs while the Titanic sinks.

“Transport is our fastest growing emissions sector and the easiest to fix.

Restore Passenger Rail supporters will continue to disrupt Business As Usual (BAU) until this government acts appropriately for our time, beginning with a commitment to restore affordable nationwide passenger rail and make urban public transport free for everyone.”

