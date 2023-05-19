Maritime Response Shiling Update 12

A Maritime NZ Incident Response Team will continue to monitor the Shiling over the weekend.

The vessel is currently at anchor off Tasman Bay, supported by the Skandi Emerald (an ocean going tug).

Plans are being developed to tow it from Tasman Bay to Wellington early next week.

No further updates will be provided over the weekend unless the situation changes.

