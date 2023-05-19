Maritime Response Shiling Update 12
Friday, 19 May 2023, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
A Maritime NZ Incident Response Team will continue to
monitor the Shiling over the
weekend.
The vessel is currently at anchor off Tasman
Bay, supported by the Skandi Emerald (an
ocean going tug).
Plans are being developed to tow it
from Tasman Bay to Wellington early next week.
No
further updates will be provided over the weekend unless the
situation
changes.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more