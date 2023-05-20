National Advisory: Tsunami Advisory For New Zealand CANCELLED

The National Advisory issued following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake near SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS at 2023-05-19 2:57 PM New Zealand Standard Time is cancelled.

NEMA has been advised by GNS Science that tsunami wave activity has been observed at New Zealand coastlines over the course of this evening. This activity has now significantly abated, enabling NEMA to issue this cancellation. NEMA advises that some strong and unusual currents may still continue overnight and urges caution in affected beach and marine areas.

