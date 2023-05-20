Budget Nutures Younger Generation’s Use Of Public Transport

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) is pleased that the government recognises the value of public transport for the young, old, disabled, and for low income families.

Chair of the PTUA, Niall Robertson says that retaining free travel for under 13’s and half fares for under 25 year olds will save families a considerable amount of money on their travelling costs. He says, “...but it also steers younger people toward using public transport more, which will hopefully be habit forming. It is important that more people use public transport and less of us are on the roads”

The PTUA are also pleased with the pre-budget announcement of new hybrid trains for the lower North Island to be used between Palmerston North and Wellington and Masterton.

Jon Reeves, PTUA national coordinator says, “Although it is a great announcement, it would be better if the line from Waikanae to Palmerston North was electrified, and while we are at it, how about the line from Pukekohe to Hamilton and some new trains for that route”. Reeves adds, “...these could also be used to serve the people of Huapai who have been left with a two lane road carrying more cars per day than the Waikato Expressway. These people really need trains there now!”

The PTUA would like to think that this is an indication that public transport will not just be for those living in big centres, but for all New Zealanders in the regions too. The PTUA would like to see the new fares being applicable to long distance bus services too. Jon Reeves says, “Why do we punish rural New Zealand with poor and expensive public transport? This needs to be a nationwide initiative”.

The PTUA does not support the overly expensive $15 billion light rail project, which could be achieved more efficiently with a cheaper extension of the heavy rail system from Wiri to Onehunga and some cheaper surface light rail systems on the Auckland isthmus. Robertson says, “That money saved could be used to enhance more public transport elsewhere”.

The PTUA is pleased that the government realises that the use of private contracts for bus services set up a “race to the bottom competition” by bus companies. This created low wages and poor working conditions for bus drivers and led to the current bus driver crisis.

Robertson says, “The current wage increases, coupled with penal rates and allowances will likely attract more bus drivers to meet the current demand for services, however, perhaps the current contract model for bus services needs a review to put service over profit?”

Robertson says, “There are many wins for public transport users, but we still have some way to go to extend services further, and to spend the transport dollars more wisely and widely.”

