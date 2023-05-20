Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Budget Nutures Younger Generation’s Use Of Public Transport

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) is pleased that the government recognises the value of public transport for the young, old, disabled, and for low income families.

Chair of the PTUA, Niall Robertson says that retaining free travel for under 13’s and half fares for under 25 year olds will save families a considerable amount of money on their travelling costs. He says, “...but it also steers younger people toward using public transport more, which will hopefully be habit forming. It is important that more people use public transport and less of us are on the roads”

The PTUA are also pleased with the pre-budget announcement of new hybrid trains for the lower North Island to be used between Palmerston North and Wellington and Masterton.

Jon Reeves, PTUA national coordinator says, “Although it is a great announcement, it would be better if the line from Waikanae to Palmerston North was electrified, and while we are at it, how about the line from Pukekohe to Hamilton and some new trains for that route”. Reeves adds, “...these could also be used to serve the people of Huapai who have been left with a two lane road carrying more cars per day than the Waikato Expressway. These people really need trains there now!”

The PTUA would like to think that this is an indication that public transport will not just be for those living in big centres, but for all New Zealanders in the regions too. The PTUA would like to see the new fares being applicable to long distance bus services too. Jon Reeves says, “Why do we punish rural New Zealand with poor and expensive public transport? This needs to be a nationwide initiative”.

The PTUA does not support the overly expensive $15 billion light rail project, which could be achieved more efficiently with a cheaper extension of the heavy rail system from Wiri to Onehunga and some cheaper surface light rail systems on the Auckland isthmus. Robertson says, “That money saved could be used to enhance more public transport elsewhere”.

The PTUA is pleased that the government realises that the use of private contracts for bus services set up a “race to the bottom competition” by bus companies. This created low wages and poor working conditions for bus drivers and led to the current bus driver crisis.

Robertson says, “The current wage increases, coupled with penal rates and allowances will likely attract more bus drivers to meet the current demand for services, however, perhaps the current contract model for bus services needs a review to put service over profit?”

Robertson says, “There are many wins for public transport users, but we still have some way to go to extend services further, and to spend the transport dollars more wisely and widely.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Transport Users Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On The Budget

This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. The scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will help those on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments, but the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was already announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 